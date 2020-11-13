UVM men’s hockey picked last in Hockey East preseason poll

When the 2020-21 Hockey East season begins, the Vermont men’s hockey team will have nowhere to go but up.

The team taking the last spot in Friday’s Hockey East preseason rankings after a lackluster campaign a season ago.

UVM closed out the 2019-20 conference schedule with only two Hockey East victories, wins the Cats didn’t claim until the final weekend series of the season. The two wins against Northeastern also snapped an almost year-long stretch without a conference win.

Vermont gets a shot at making a statement when the season begins on Friday, Nov. 20. The Cats host UConn, who was picked seventh in Hockey East, at 6 p.m.