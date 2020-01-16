UVM men’s hockey praises loyal fans

The Catamount men’s hockey team has struggled to lock down wins this season.

Vermont is 3-13-3 ahead of a weekend series with UMass Amherst at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The team spoke with Local 22/44 on Wednesday and expressed a sincere gratitude for the unwavering support from the Catamount faithful.

“It is hard for them to see their favorite team that they’ve been coming to support lose a lot of games in a row, but we’re also mad at ourselves and disappointed in the results we’ve been having,” UVM junior forward Vlad Dzhioshvili explained.

“We want to ask [the fans] to continue to come and support us and we’ll definitely do everything in our power in order to change that.”

Senior defenseman Matt O’Donnell echoed that sentiment.

“You almost feel bad that they’re coming out every single weekend cheering their hearts out and they want a win just as bad as we do, but it feels good to have them behind us,” O’Donnell said.

“We’re going to put forth our best effort and try to make our fans proud.”