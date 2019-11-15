UVM men’s hockey prepares for Boston College series

The Vermont Catamounts are hosting Boston College for a two-game series this weekend.

The Hockey East foes are facing off for the first time at Gutterson since 2017. The BC Eagles have won the last six-straight meetings over UVM.

The Cats are currently 1-5 overall starting off the 2019-20 campaign. On a current four-game losing streak, Vermont is hoping for a positive switch and four points this weekend.

Vermont enters Friday’s contest looking for their first Hockey East win and first win over the Eagles since the 2016 Hockey East Quarterfinal series.

The Catamounts are looking for its first home win over the Eagles since a 5-3 victory in 2010.