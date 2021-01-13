UVM men’s hockey preparing for 1-5 Merrimack

UVM men’s hockey first-year defenseman Conner Hutchison is leaving Vermont’s program.

“Even though his time as a UVM hockey player was brief, we wish him all the best in the future,” said Head Coach Todd Woodcroft.

Vermont is now focused on the next opponent on the schedule, the Merrimack Warriors. UVM (1-5-2) is taking on Merrimack (1-5) for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday. These two last met January 24, 2020 and UVM fell 4-3 in overtime.

Merrimack finished 10th during the 2019-20 season after they finished 7-14-3 in conference play. Vermont was selected to finish 11th in the 20-21 preseason poll after a 2-18-4 finish in Hockey East in 2019-20.

“For us it’s about work ethic. Our team hopefully by now knows all we have to do is agree on one thing. For us, that one this is important. For the staff it’s work” said Woodcroft.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.