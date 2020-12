UVM men’s hockey will open up 2021 facing Providence on the road for a pair of games starting New Years Day.

The Catamounts face off against the Friars on Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. and meet again on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

UVM is 0-3-1 so far this season and coming off of a 2-2 tie against Northeastern. Vermont earned its first Hockey East point of the 20-21 campaign.

Both games against the Friars will be ariring on NESN.