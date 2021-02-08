UVM men’s hockey resilient during difficult season

The Catamounts have returned to the ice for the first time in weeks. The UVM men’s hockey team is 1-5-2 so far this season.

The Cats are expected to return to Hockey East play next weekend. On Tuesday Feb. 9 the conference will announce who UVM is scheduled to play.

Vermont senior defenseman Owen Grant spoke with the media about the team’s return to practice.

“I think we’re excited about the direction our team was headed before we went into the break. Coach mentioned resiliency, that’s something we’ve been maintaining as a common theme all year” said Grant.

He also shared that returning to the rink with all of the guys was great. The team is eager and excited about where they’re headed.

Watch the video above to hear from co-captain Owen Grant.