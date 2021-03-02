UVM men’s hockey scheduled to close out regular season at Merrimack

Hockey East announced schedule updates on Tuesday afternoon. The Vermont men’s hockey team is now expected to face Merrimack for a pair of games to close out the 20-21 regular season.

UVM is coming off of back-to-back losses to UMass Lowell this past weekend at Gutterson. Despite losing, the Catamounts showed improvement from previous performances. The Cats have had multiple pauses due to COVID this season.

The Green and Gold will face Merrimack on the road on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. for both games in North Andover.

Vermont is riding a five-game losing streak and sits in 11th place in the current Hockey East standings. But, once the conference tournament begins on March 10, where the Cats land isn’t as important for UVM. With the new format added to the Hockey East tournament all teams are eligible to compete.

The conference tournament starts with three opening round games between seeds 6-11 on Wednesday, March 10. For seeds 1-5, teams will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. Following a reseeding after the first round of games, the quarterfinals will be held on March 14. The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 and the championship game on Saturday, March 20.