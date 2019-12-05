UVM men’s hockey searching for success

The Vermont men’s hockey team is searching for success these next few games before holiday break.

The Catamounts (1-9-2) overall haven’t won a game since October.

Vermont is hoping for its first Hockey East win this weekend against UConn.

The Cats are 9-6-0 against the Huskies under head coach Kevin Sneddon. Sneddon shared some thoughts about his teams progress so far in the 2019-20 campaign.

“I know we feel like there’s been a lot of great moments against some of the best teams in the league. We just haven’t put together a full 60 minutes of our identity, our culture. It’s been some nights it’s 48 minutes, some night’s its 53. But, those other minutes are the difference” said Sneddon.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday against UConn. The Catamounts return to Gutterson after Christmas for the TD Bank Catamount Cup.