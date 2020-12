The Vermont men’s hockey program will begin the 2020-21 season a week early facing UMass for a pair of games.

The Catamounts are set to face the No. 10 team in the country. The UMass Minutemen are 2-5-1 so far. UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft will be making his first appearance on the bench as the newest head coach of the Cats.

The two teams will meet on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Sunday’s game between UVM and UMass will air on NESN.