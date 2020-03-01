UVM men’s hockey skates past Northeastern in Kevin Sneddon’s final game at the Gut

Vermont men’s hockey closed out its final home series of the regular season hosting Northeastern.
The Catamounts swept the Huskies with a 3-1 win on Saturday night.
Saturday was head coach Kevin Sneddon’s final game at Gutterson fieldhouse.
It was also senior night honoring six student athletes including Derek Lodermeier, Stefanos Lekkas, Corey Moriarty, Matt O’Donnell, Matt Alvaro, and Thomas Beretta.
The Catamounts close out the 2019-20 campaign on the road on Thursday facing eighth ranked UMass at 7 p.m.