UVM men’s hockey suffering from inconsistent efforts this season

Vermont men’s hockey dropped both contests to Boston University this weekend, but both losses came in very different ways.

On Friday, UVM held the Terriers scoreless in the eventual 1-0 loss. Even though the Cats found the net first on Saturday, their lead lasted less than two minutes, and BU responded with a vengeance to claim the series sweep with a 5-1 decision.

“It seems to be an issue with this team,” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “We have one really strong game and then the next day don’t come back as strong as the day before.”

Woodcroft took blame for the inconsistency, and said he needs to change the way he prepares them for games in a back-to-back. Preparation is especially challenging this season, when teams don’t have a clear picture of which opponents are up next until short notice.

Vermont will try and finish strong down the stretch, and the Cats’ next opponent will be revealed in an upcoming Hockey East schedule update.