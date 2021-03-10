UVM men’s hockey suffers loss to UMass Lowell in Hockey East Playoffs Opening Round

Although the Catamounts opened scoring in Wednesday’s contest with a goal by Jacques Bouquot, the Catamounts fell 5-3 against the Lowell River Hawks in the opening round of the Hockey East Tournament.

Bouquot was fed a pass by Alex Esposito, the Catamounts held a three on one attack and Bouquot fired a shot between the Lowell keeper Owen Savory and the pipe.

The Catamounts held a 1-0 advantage heading into the second period. In the second frame, the River Hawks tallied four goals and took a 4-1 lead. With thirty seconds left on the clock in the same period, UVM’s Bryce Misley capitalized on a breakaway and recorded a shorthanded goal. UVM entered the final period trailing 4-2.

Trading shorthanded goals is fun!



Bryce Misley with the breakaway speed and finish to cut @UVMmhockey's deficit in half. It's 4-2 at the end of the second.





Vermont sophomore Simon Boyko kept the Catamounts within reach scoring a goal four minutes into the third period. Boyko chased down a puck that Lowell’s keeper Owen Savory didn’t clear in time and poked it in to score. Boyko notched his second goal of the season to make it 5-3.

WOW! Never give up on the play!



Just 35 seconds later, Simon Boyko with a heads-up hustle play to pull @UVMmhockey back within two, 5-3, with 15 minutes to go.





Tristan Mullin led the Catamounts in Wednesday’s contest with five shots on goal. The River Hawks ultimately out-shot the Catamounts 31-23.

Vermont finishes the 2020-21 campaign at 1-10-2 overall. The River Hawks improve to 8-8-1 and will face the two seed, BU in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft completed his first season at the helm of the program. Woodcroft noted that this season is building for the future of Catamount hockey.

“The best part of the game for us was the building blocks that got laid for next year. The foundation we set and resilience is a big piece of what we want to be as a hockey club. We want to stay in the fight at all times” said Woodcroft.

Despite a disappointing record at the end of the season, coach Woodcroft wants future recruits to see that his team never gave up despite the deficit.

“We have 29 brothers that are wearing that jersey and care for each other. When you’re down 4-1 and you’re blocking shots and staying in the game crawling to 5-3. With still blocking shots and not giving up. That’s what we want the next generation of Cats players to see” said Woodcroft.