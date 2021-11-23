UVM men’s hockey team building the Catamount program

The Vermont men’s hockey team will return to Gutterson Fieldhouse in mid-December. The Cats are preparing to face Ivy League foe Yale on Wednesday evening.

In last week’s media session, head coach Todd Woodcroft shared that he wants his team to be proud of their work ethic.

“One thing we can control is how hard we work. Understanding that they have a chance to put their own thumbprint on this team. I know they’re going to leave this place better than it was this year” said Woodcroft.

Coach added that although the team may not have a lot of wins they’re going to take pride in their work.

UVM continues action on the road at Yale on Wednesday, November 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. in New Haven.