UVM men’s hockey team pauses activities due to four positive COVID-19 tests

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The UVM men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following four positive COVID-19 tests within its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.

Results were detected during regular COVID-19 testing, which is given three times a week following NCAA guidelines. The men’s hockey team is following state, local, and University public health guidelines.

The Catamounts are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season hosting Northeastern on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog