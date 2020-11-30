UVM men’s hockey team pauses activities due to four positive COVID-19 tests

The UVM men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following four positive COVID-19 tests within its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.

Results were detected during regular COVID-19 testing, which is given three times a week following NCAA guidelines. The men’s hockey team is following state, local, and University public health guidelines.

The Catamounts are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season hosting Northeastern on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.