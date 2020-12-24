UVM men’s hockey trying to take positives from early losses

Vermont head coach Todd Woodcroft didn’t mince words when he spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re just not a team that is skilled enough to be looking to make skilled plays all the time,” Woodcroft said. “It was certainly a lesson for the team to see how good teams do things, and that’s how we want to be, a team that plays like UMass.”

The Catamounts suffered a series sweep against UMass in UVM’s first action of the season. The Minutemen outscored Vermont 8-1 over a two game stretch, but Woodcroft saw the upside in how his team performed.

“The first thing we learned was that they actually have been listening and taking some of the stuff that we’ve been trying to teach them,” Woodcroft said. “We learned how good Tyler Harmon is as a goalie.”

The senior goaltender played both games in their entirety in the weekend series and made 59 combined saves in the stretch.

“There were several saves there that we would be looking at on highlight reels across the nation,” Woodcroft added.

The first-year head coach gets ready to make his home debut in Gutterson Fieldhouse on December 26, and with limited practices between now and then, Woodcroft is shifting the focus to learning from past mistakes as the season progresses.

“If we’re going to be a team that is competitive in the playoffs, it has to start in practice,” Woodcroft said. “We certainly don’t accept losing, but what we can accept is figuring out why we lost and how we lost, and what we can do to avoid that moving forward.”

Vermont’s home-opening series against Northeastern begins Saturday, Dec. 26 with a 7 p.m. puck drop.