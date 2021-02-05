UVM men’s hockey used pause to focus on mental side of the game

Cats wanted to make sure spirits stayed high while the team was off the ice

Vermont still has to wait to play Hockey East games again, but the wait is over to get back on the ice.

UVM men’s hockey got back to practice on February 4, and the team was happy to do more than just the non-contact strength training they had been limited to.

“It’s a lot of fun to be out there with the team,” senior defenseman Owen Grant said. “It’s just been good to pick up where we left off and start working on the things we wanted to clean up from our game before the break.”

During the break, the team focused on the mental aspect of the game, and head coach Todd Woodcroft leaned on his leaders to look after the players still adjusting to the college game, especially during a challenging time.

“[They have been] checking in on the young players or checking in on the players who are new to North America and away from their families and seven hours behind their parents in a foreign country,” Woodcroft said. “I think there was an awesome opportunity for us to come together a little bit more.”

As @UVMmhockey gets ready for its first @hockey_east matchup in more than a month, head coach @tcwoodcroft doesn't care which opponent will be on the other end.



The Catamounts don’t know which Hockey East opponent they’ll play in their first series back from the pause, but we can expect that information to come with the next Hockey East schedule update on Tuesday, Feb. 9. UVM is set to play its next series starting Friday, Feb. 12.