UVM men’s hockey will face BU on Friday night

The Vermont men’s hockey team is searching for its first Hockey East win. The Catamounts are (0-12-2) in conference play.

On Friday night the Green and Gold will host conference foe Boston University. The Terriers are slated at fifth place in the current conference standings. BU is 9-8-6 overall and 6-4-5 in Hockey East play.

Hear from head coach Kevin Sneddon in the video above as he looks to keep his team motivated in conference play.

Puck drop for Friday’s contest is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Gutterson fieldhouse.