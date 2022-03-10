UVM will advance to the America East Finals after defeating Binghamton on Wednesday evening in Patrick Gym.

Ben Shungu played a pivitol role in the victory. The Vermont native scored 23 points and also set a career milestone, scoring 1,000 points in a Catamounts jersey.

“He’s a special person, special player,” said UVM Head Coach John Becker. “To do what he’s done in his hometown. To come back, I can’t thank him enough for coming back for his sixth year.”

Ryan Davis was also instrumental in Wednesday’s victory. He contributed 19 points on 67% shooting. UVM players have enjoyed the energy of fans at their home games.

“It’s always a great feeling when you’re able to play in front of your fans and they bring the support and energy in Patrick Gym,” said graduate student guard Ben Shungu. “It’s unbelievable and humbling for sure.”

UVM will face UMBC in the America East Finals on Saturday, March 12. The winner of the game will guarantee themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 11am from Patrick Gym.