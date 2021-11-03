UVM men’s hoops captain Ben Shungu jumping into a bigger role this season

Vermont head coach John Becker expects to see even more from one of his leaders this campaign.

South Burlington, Vt. native Ben Shungu has started in every game he’s played over the last two seasons, and has already captures numerous conference accolades, but he’s stepping into an even bigger role with the departure of former UVM star Stef Smith.

“He’s got a lot more freedom offensively, and he’s playing the right way,” Becker said. “He’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot more than he’s had. He’s just got to make the right play and the right decisions, and he’s done that day in and day out.”

Becker added that he thinks Shungu is primed for a great year, and that the head coach has been impressed with Shungu’s decision making.

The sixth-year player has established himself as one of the top players in America East, and was named America East Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He is a two-time All-Defensive Team Selection, and earned an All-Conference Second Team nod last season.

Shungu at the Catamounts wrap up exhibition play when they host DII Saint Anselm on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.