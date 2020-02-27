UVM men’s hoops claims fourth-straight outright regular season conference title

Vermont basketball sits atop the America East standings with a 12-2 conference record.

The Catamounts are most recently coming off of a loss to UMBC. But, the No. 2 seed Stony Brook fell to Hartford and Vermont won the outright conference regular season title.

UVM is the first team in league history to win four straight outright regular season conference titles. The 2019-20 regular season title marks the tenth America East crown, which ties Northeastern for the most ever.

Entering the America East playoffs the Cats are the No. 1 seed. The next step for Vermont is to claim the AE Playoffs title and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach John Becker about making America East history.