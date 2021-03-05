UVM men’s hoops coach John Becker on how Cats have handled 20-21 season

The Vermont men’s hockey team is facing the four seed Hartford in the America East Semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Catamounts entered the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. Saturday’s game will also be a rematch of what would have been the 2020 America East Championship game. Vermont was deemed the conference champion as the highest remaining seed in the tournament.

During the 2020-21 season the Catamounts were only able to play a total of 14 games. Head coach John Becker praised his team for how they handled a season unlike any other.

“Super impressed by how our players have handled this pandemic and this year. The sacrifices they’ve made and the constant starting and stopping, the testing. The appreciation I have for the guys is immense and they deserve all of this” said Becker.

The Cats earned their 12th consecutive America East Semifinal appearance.

“We’ve gotten here to the playoffs and I’m so excited they’re gonna have another opportunity to compete for another championship” said Becker.

Opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Patrick Gym.