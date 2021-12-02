UVM men’s hoops cruises past non-conference rival Dartmouth

A strong team effort led Vermont to an 83-65 victory over Dartmouth. Six different Catamounts recorded double-figures. Reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis led the team with 16 points and eight rebounds.

UVM opened up a strong 10-0 run in the first 2:42 of the game. Vermont held a lead as high as 23 points with an 83-60 advantage.

With the win, the Cats improve to 6-3 overall. Vermont hits the road to meet Providence on Tuesday, December 7 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Opening tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

UVM returns to Patrick Gym on Wednesday, December 22 hosting Colgate for its final non-conference game of the year.