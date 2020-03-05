UVM men’s hoops facing Maine in AE Quarterfinals on Saturday

It’s time for America East playoffs. The top ranked Vermont Catamounts are hosting eight seed Maine on Saturday.

The Catamounts have faced the Black Bears every year in the America East Quarterfinals since the 2015-16 season. Vermont holds a commanding 19 game win streak against Maine.

Head coach John Becker and senior Everett Duncan spoke about how the team is ready for this next challenge in the video above.

Opening tip is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Patrick Gym. Doors open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.