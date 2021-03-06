UVM men’s hoops falls to Hartford in America East Semifinal

The No. 2 seed Vermont hosted No. 4 Hartford on Saturday at Patrick Gym. Vermont has reached the semifinals for 12 consecutive seasons and 19 out of the last 20 years.

The Catamounts opened scoring and held a 12-8 lead midway through the first half.

Hartford’s Austin Williams made a layup with 8 seconds left on the clock in the first half and gave the Hawks a 33-32 lead over Vermont. Williams dominated in Saturday’s game and led all scorers with 25 points. He scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half.

In the second frame, Hartford’s lethal shooting proved to be too much for Vermont. The Hawks took down UVM 71-65. The Hawks shot 63 percent from the field and held off Vermont to reach the championship game for the second year in a row.

Hartford will be hosting UMass Lowell next Saturday, March 13 in the America East title game. For the first time in America East history, the No. 4 and No. 6 seeds will battle for the title. This is the first time in America East history that neither of the top two seeds will reach the championship game.

Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu both tallied 16 points for the Catamounts. Senior guard Stef Smith notched 11 points and two rebounds.

The Catamounts finish the 20-21 campaign at 10-5 overall.