The Vermont men’s basketball team suffered a 68-58 loss to Providence on Tuesday. With the loss, the Catamounts fall to 6-4 overall.

The Friars opened up the game on an 11-0 run over the Cats. Ben Shungu led the team with 20 points and recorded two buckets from beyond the arc. Ryan Davis tallied 19 points and five rebounds. Defensively Isaiah Powell led the team with eight rebounds.

Next up, the Catamounts head to Ivy League foe Brown on Friday. UVM will face Associate Head Coach and former Catamount T.J. Sorrentine. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence.