UVM men’s hoops falls to Stony Brook in America East opener

Cats fall in tough loss to Seawolves

UVM men’s basketball opened up America East play on Wednesday night.

Junior guard Stef Smith matched a career-high 28 points. Smith was 8-of-13 from the field and shot 10-for-10 from the line.

The Catamounts fell 81-77 to the Seawolves.

Vermont opened the game on a 10-2 early run, but the Seawolves closed the gap and tied the game at 16-16.

Stony Brook’s Makale Foreman had 10 early points to knot the game up and eventually take a 21-19 lead at the 10-minute mark.

Vermont continues conference play against UMBC on Saturday (Jan. 11). The rematch of last year’s America East Championship Game is slated for 1 p.m.