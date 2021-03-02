UVM men’s hoops gearing up for America East semifinal

Saturday’s America East semifinal matchup between UVM and Hartford will be Vermont’s 19th semifinal appearance in the last 20 years.

The Catamounts are the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament this season, Hartford is the No. 4 seed.

UVM was supposed to face Hartford in the America East Championship in 2020, that game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting. By rule, the Catamounts were awarded conference champs as the highest remaining seed in the tournament.

The Catamounts and Hartford Hawks have a chance to face off at Patrick Gym, just a year later and with a trip to the conference title game on the line. UVM will try to clinch its sixth straight America East Championship appearance.

Opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Patrick Gym in Burlington.

Under head coach John Becker, the Catamounts hold a 17-2 record against the Hawks.