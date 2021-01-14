UVM men’s hoops gearing up for Maine

UVM men’s hoops is coming off of a series sweep over Binghamton. The Catamounts are preparing for its next America East opponent, Maine.

Maine and Vermont last met in the America East Quarterfinals during the 2020 season. The Catamounts have a commanding win streak against the Black Bears. UVM has won the last 20 meetings between the two teams.

Vermont and Maine have met in the America East playoffs six times under head coach John Becker’s tenure.

This weekend’s matchup is a battle between the best offense and best defense in the conference. UVM ranks first in offense in America East averaging 74.4 ppg. The Cats have tallied 70 plus in its last three games. Maine is the best defensive team in the conference allowing an average of 60 ppg.

Even though UVM usually handles Maine, head coach John Becker isn’t taking this team lightly.

“From an offensive standpoint we’re gonna have to figure out some ways to generate shots for our guys. Defensively they’re gonna be deliberate and run a lot of the same sets we’ve seen the last couple years” said Becker.

Opening tip is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at Patrick Gym.