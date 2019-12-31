UVM men’s hoops gears up to face GW on New Year’s Eve

The Vermont men’s basketball team is closing out a four-game homestand on Tuesday against George Washington.

The Cats are 8-5 overall and will close out the Calendar year in an early showdown against John Becker’s Alma Mater. Becker received a master of science degree in information systems, with a major in business technologies from George Washington in 2001.

Tuesday’s tip against GW will mark the final game of the decade for the green and gold.

Vermont has won four America East Championships, five regular season titles, and more overall conference wins than any other team in the America East since 2010.