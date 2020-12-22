UVM men’s hoops handles UMass Lowell to earn first win this season

The Catamounts came out of halftime a different team in Tuesday’s road win against UMass Lowell.

Vermont struggled to make shots in the first half, going 6-for-25 from the field with a staggering 0-for-9 from long range as UVM trailed by seven following the first 20 minutes of play.

The next frame was an entirely different story for the Vermont offense, as the Cats opened the second half on an 18-1 run as they took down the River Hawks 62-53 for their first win of the season.

UVM still struggled from behind the arc and only converted two of eight second-half attempts, but the Cats’ field-goal percentage was a markedly better 13-for-29 after halftime.

Vermont senior guard and Burlington, Vt. native Ben Shungu led the Catamount scoring committee with 12 points, which included an 8-for-8 free throw performance. Fellow senior guard Stef Smith posted 10 points in the win.

The Catamounts improved to 1-1, and will return home for their home-opening series against America East newcomer NJIT. The two-game stretch at Patrick Gym is set to begin Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.