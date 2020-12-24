UVM men’s hoops head coach John Becker comments on finding a way to win despite poor shooting

When the season is over, it won’t matter how many of Vermont’s wins were pretty.

“I thought the first game, overall, we were just kind of a train wreck,” UVM men’s basketball head coach John Becker said. “We came back and gutted out a good win there on the second night.”

In Tuesday’s victory to close out a back-to-back against UMass Lowell, UVM failed to knock down a three-point attempt until nearly 29 minutes into the contest, when sophomore guard Eric Beckett converted on the team’s 13th try of the night.

“We did a better job, once we got to the paint, of finding wide open shooters. We just couldn’t knock any down,” Becker said.

Despite the hardships from beyond the arc, the Catamounts relied on more consistent defense in game two to score the win: something they may have to do as UVM is still finding its footing early in the season.

“We did not let our struggles offensively affect our defense and we were able to stick with it until we could find a little bit of offense,” Becker added.

The Cats found offense in spades to start the second half, and went on an 18-1 scoring run to open the frame and secure the win.

Next, Vermont returns to Patrick Gym for its home-opener against America East newcomer NJIT. The Cats surely hope the gym they’ve been practicing in will provide a home roll here and there when the first game of that back-to-back begins on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.