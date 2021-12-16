UVM’s non-conference schedule is winding down at the Catamounts have one more test on the road before America East play begins.

Vermont travels to Boston to face Northeastern this Sunday. The Catamounts will close out its non-conference slate at home on Wednesday, December 22 hosting Colgate.

John Becker’s squad is 7-4 so far this season and coach noted his team is hitting its stride ahead of conference play.

“We’ve gotten healthier, Ryan Davis was not healthy for the first part of the season. Nick Fiorillo too. So, we’ve gotten better. Ryan looks especially like he’s gotten his legs under him and starting to make some shots which is a big part of our offense” said Becker.

The Catamounts leader also shared that his team has been consistently good on defense but inconsistent on offense. Becker hopes the team can continue to improve its shooting.

Opening tip between Vermont and Northeastern is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Boston.