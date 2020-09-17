UVM men’s hoops kicks off season at Gulf Coast Showcase

Cats played in the 2016 installment of the tournament

The season is beginning to take shape for the Vermont men’s basketball team.

Just a day after news broke that the NCAA basketball season was set to begin on November 25, we’re finding out where the Cats will be to start their campaign.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reports that UVM will take part in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., along with Akron, Delaware, East Carolina, Fordham, Indiana State, Middle Tennessee and Omaha.

The tournament will be held from November 25-27 at Hertz Arena.

Vermont took part in the 2016 Gulf Coast Showcase and lost to Houston in the championship game, 72-71.