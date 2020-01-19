UVM men’s hoops knocks off soaring Hartford team

All ten Catamounts who entered Saturday’s game recorded a point in an offensively balanced 74-57 win over the first-place Hartford Hawks at Patrick Gym.

Vermont improved to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Hawks dropped to 3-1 in America East play.

UVM sophomore guard Robin Duncan led all Vermont scorers with 11 points paired with four rebounds and four assists.

Vermont head coach John Becker praised the team’s depth and various contributors.

“It’s that eight, nine, and ten guys that we’ve got to get up and play more consistently and tonight they did, so that’s been my challenge to them and they’ve been responding,” Becker explained.

Junior forward Bailey Patella finished with eight points and seven rebounds, highlighted by an electric two-handed dunk.

“It’s definitely a huge confidence booster,” Patella said.

“Coach has been talking a lot about the bench doing something when you’re in the game and providing value. I think today when the bench came in there was a lot of energy. They did the right thing, we did the right things coming off the bench, and then when our starters came back in they carried us in that second half.”

Next, the Catamounts head to Maine for a mid-week conference match-up on Wednesday, January 22 at 7 p.m.