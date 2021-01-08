UVM men’s hoops not underestimating one-win Binghamton this weekend

On paper, the Bearcats are certainly a “should win” opponent for Vermont, but we’ve already seen how much that matters come game time.

Vermont, still looking for a series sweep this season, has dropped contests to NJIT and UAlbany, two opponents who came into Patrick Gym with sub-par records.

Binghamton is 1-8 this season, an underwhelming mark by any measure, but UVM is not underestimating the Bearcats ahead of this weekend’s series.

“They have a swagger and they carry themselves like they’re an 8-1 team,” Vermont men’s basketball head coach John Becker said. “We’re really going to be challenged this week to be good individual defenders be good team defenders.”

The Catamounts start the road series against Binghamton with a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday, Jan. 9.