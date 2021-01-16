UVM men’s hoops powers past Maine

UVM men’s hoops won its fourth straight game in dominant fashion. Vermont defeated Maine 65-30 on Saturday at Patrick Gym.

It was a team effort for Vermont with 11 players putting points on the board. Ryan Davis led the team with 15 points. Davis nailed two from beyond the arc.

Robin Duncan was a standout on defense notching nine rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Vermont held the Black Bears to 26.1% shooting and 6.7% from beyond the arc. Maine took the first lead of the game 6-0 over UVM but the Catamounts then went on a seven point run and took a 7-6 lead.

The Catamounts took an impressive 31-12 lead over the Black Bears into halftime. In the second half, Vermont outscored Maine 34-18.

Head coach John Becker noted that the Catamounts could enjoy the win for a few minutes and then need to get back to work for tomorrow’s game.

“It took us a little while to get going but we were able to figure it out. Maine is a good defensive team but now the biggest challenge is coming back tomorrow and playing with the same edge” said Becker.

The Cats host Maine to close out the weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Patrick Gym.