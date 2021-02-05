UVM men’s hoops returns to practice after two-week pause

On Thursday, Feb. 4 the UVM men’s basketball team returned to practice after UVM Athletics went on a two-week department-wide pause.

UVM is scheduled to face Stony Brook at Patrick Gym on Feb. 13 and 14. The Catamounts have had to pause activity and quarantine a handful of times this season since arriving on campus in July of 2020.

Being on extended pauses not only takes a physical toll on the student-athletes but also mentally.

“I think it’s a heavy burden of being in quarantine. This is probably the fifth or sixth week guys have been in quarantine. It’s incredible what they’ve overcome. To have the burden of worrying or knowing that if you’re going to potentially test positive and affect your teammates” said Becker.

Senior guard Stef Smith noted that a handful of players were worried but he’s confident now that a lot of the guys are ready to return to the grind of the season.

The Catamounts host Stony Brook for a weekend series Feb. 13 and 14. Opening tip on Saturday Feb. 13 is scheduled for 2 p.m.