UVM men’s hoops scheduled to face Iona under Rick Pitino

The UVM men’s basketball team is scheduled to face Iona College on December 12 at Mohegan Sun. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein released the news in a Tweet Tuesday morning:

Source: Iona will play Vermont in a neutral site game at Mohegan Sun on December 12th. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2020

If the 2020-21 college basketball season goes as planned, John Becker will face off against Rick Pitino in December. Pitino has not coached a college basketball game since October 2017, when Louisville fired him after an FBI investigation.

In 2019 Pitino stated that he wouldn’t coach again, and then took the head coaching job at Iona. He’s the only coach to win an NCAA Division I men’s basketball title at two different schools.