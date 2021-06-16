UVM men’s hoops scheduled to meet Providence in non-conference matchup during 2021-22 season

Catamounts scheduled to meet Friars

The Vermont men’s basketball team is scheduled to face Providence during the 2021-22 season. The game will be played in the Ocean State.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Catamounts ultimately finished the 2020-21 season at 10-5 overall. UVM’s season came to a close in the America East semifinals with a loss against No. 4 Hartford.

UVM didn’t have any non-conference games last season, the Catamounts typically face a handful of different teams to prep for America East play.

The last time Vermont met a Big East team, they faced St. John’s on the road back in 2019. UVM’s Anthony Lamb hit the game winner as time expired.

