UVM men’s hoops season opener pushed back

The Vermont men’s basketball team is set to open the 20-21 season on the road at UMass Lowell. The Catamounts were originally scheduled to face the River Hawks on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. The series has been pushed back two days due to COVID-19 cases within the UMass Lowell program.

Now the Catamounts season opener is scheduled for Monday. Dec 21 facing UMass Lowell. The River Hawks postponed a game against Northeastern scheduled for Dec. 9 due to two members of the team’s Tier-1 travel party testing positive for COVID-19.

UMass Lowell stated “All other Tier 1 members have received negative results and will continue to undergo surveillance testing”

The Catamounts men’s hoops home opener is scheduled for Dec. 27 hosting NJIT, the newest member of America East.

The UVM women’s basketball team is still on schedule to open its season hosting UMass Lowell on Saturday Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.