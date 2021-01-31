UVM men’s hoops set to return to action Feb. 13

The Cats are set to return to the hardwood after what will be nearly a month off.

UVM will host host Stony Brook for a back-to-back series on February 13-14, according to an America East schedule update released on Sunday afternoon.

Vermont athletics will return from a department-wide pause on Thursday, Feb. 4, and teams are not scheduled to be in action that weekend.

UVM men’s hoops has actually risen in the America East standings since putting things on pause, and currently sits in first place.

Game times against third-place Stony Brook have yet to be announced.