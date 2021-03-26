UVM men’s hoops star Stef Smith transferring to St. John’s

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 03: Stef Smith #0 of the Vermont Catamounts brings the ball up court during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on December 3, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

UVM senior guard Stef Smith announced on March 11 that he would be wrapping up his college year somewhere other than Catamount Country.

The six-foot-two guard announced his decision to continue his career at St. John’s on social media. “Thank you to all the schools that recruited me during this process. I am truly blessed to announce I will be finishing my college basketball career at St. John’s University” Smith wrote. The Ajax, Ontario native also added “Can’t wait to get to work and play for Coach Anderson and the rest of the staff!”

During his senior season at Vermont, Smith averaged 13.6 ppg and shot 36% from beyond the arc. He tallied double figures in 10 out of 14 games played with three 20-point games. Smith earned America East Second Team All-Conference honors. He wraps up his Catamount career as No. 24 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,211 points.

The St. John’s Red Storm men’s basketball team finished the 20-21 season at 16-11 overall and 10-9 in Big East play. At the start of the 2019-20 season, UVM faced St. John’s in a non-conference matchup. Smith recorded 17 points, two rebounds, and three steals in Vermont’s 70-68 win.