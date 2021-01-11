UVM men’s hoops sweeps series with dominant victory over Binghamton

Cats' puts up 41 points in big win against Bearcats

The Vermont men’s basketball team finally swept a back-to-back, and did so in convincing fashion against Binghamton on Sunday.

All 13 UVM players who saw game action got on the score sheet, and Tomas Murphy led the way with 13 points in a complete team effort and a resounding 84-44 win over the Bearcats.

The Catamount defense shined once again, and held Binghamton’s offense to an absurd 17% field-goal percentage in the second half, and not a single Bearcat scored in double-digits.

Senior forward Ryan Davis played just 19 minutes in the win, but managed to put up nine points and eight rebounds. Junior forward Isaiah Powell shot 5-for-6 from the floor in a 12-point performance.

Vermont improved to 5-3 this season, a pushed the winning streak to three games. Binghamton fell to 1-10 after the loss (1-7 in America East play).

Next up, the Cats return home to host Maine for a series starting Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

