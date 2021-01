In the latest America East men’s basketball standings the UVM men are tied for third place with Hartford.

The Catamounts improved to 5-3 with a weekend sweep over conference foe Binghamton. The Green and Gold are riding a three game win streak into a home series hosting Maine.

The Maine Black Bears last faced UVM in the conference quarterfinals on March 7, 2020 where the Catamounts won 61-50.

Opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at Patrick Gym.