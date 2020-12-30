UVM men’s hoops will try to learn from tough loss

Vermont lost on a last-second buzzer-beater to NJIT in double-overtime, but the season is still early.

“We got a lot of good end-of-game situational stuff in there,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “Hopefully that will help us down the road.”

Monday’s loss was by far the most high-pressure experience the Cats have had in the early season, and Vermont also learned just how different the two games in a back-to-back can be.

“We have plenty to work on when we get back to practice on Wednesday, and hopefully we play a little bit better [against Albany] than we did this weekend,” Becker said.

Vermont stays home for its series against the Great Danes. That back-to-back will tip off on Saturday, January 2nd at 6 p.m.