The UVM Men’s Lacrosse Team defeated the University of Albany 17-7 in the America East Semi Finals on Virtue Field.

The Catamounts dominated early on. They scored three goals in the five minutes of the game. UVM never looked back in the game. Senior Midfielder Thomas McConvey matched a career high in goals at seven and matched the total goals scored by the Great Danes. Brock Haley contributed three goals to the game along with David Closterman and Michael McCormack who scored two goals apiece.

UVM will face UMBC in the America East Championship game. The game will begin at noon on Saturday, May 7.