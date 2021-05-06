UVM men’s lacrosse beats Stony Brook, advances to third-straight America East title game

A strong finish made up for a slow start for Vermont in Thursday’s America East semifinal.

The Cats trailed for an overwhelming majority of the first three quarters of play, but a two-minute non-releasable man advantage turned things around for UVM’s 10-7 win against Stony Brook.

Vermont scored three man-up goals over a 1:08 span to take its first lead of the game with only 13 seconds left in the third quarter, and continued the rally in the fourth to outscore Stony Brook 8-2 in the second half.

“Coach [Jake] Bernhardt said to the guys it’s just going to take one goal to break the seal,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “As soon as we started the third quarter, Stone Jacobs had a big goal in transition. That kind of opened the flood gates a little bit and got us some confidence and got us going. It showed the goalie could be scored on again, and I think it was really a group effort.”

The group scoring effort was led by David Closterman and Michael McCormack, who both posted hat tricks for the Catamounts in the victory. Looking forward to Saturday’s championship game, the team knows its work is far from over.

“We are absolutely not finished and we’re not satisfied,” Feifs said. “We want to really get over that hump on Saturday.”

UVM will get a chance to capture its first-ever America East tournament title on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. The Cats will face UAlbany for the third time this year after beating the Great Danes twice during the regular season.