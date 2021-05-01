UVM men’s lacrosse beats Stony Brook in final second thriller, earns share of regular season crown

Catamount senior Liam Limoges scored a behind the back game-winner at the buzzer in Saturday’s game against Stony Brook. Vermont ultimately defeated the Seawolves 14-13. With the win, the Catamounts earned a share of their first-ever America East regular season title.

The Catamounts opened scoring just 27 seconds in when David Closterman found the cage to give Vermont an early advantage. Closterman led all scorers with six goals in Saturday’s victory tallying nine points.

It was a back and forth affair between the Catamounts and Seawolves. With just 8.5 seconds left on the clock, Stony Brook’s Chris Pickel sent a blistering shot past Ryan Cornell to tie the game up at 13-13.

UVM outshot Stony Brook 42-35. The Cats had six different goal scorers. Closterman led with six, followed by Liam Limoges with three goals, Thomas McConvey notched two. Griffin Fenech, Michael McCormack, and Sal Iaria all scored a goal.

“They’ve worked really hard to get to this point, there’s been a lot of people who have supported us along the way, and believed in us and stuck with us through tough times and believed that this program could be a nationally respected program. To achieve that milestone is certainly one that I don’t take for granted and I know our guys are going to be really thrilled as well. We’re going to enjoy today, turn the page tomorrow and get back to work.” said head coach Chris Feifs.

“I think today showed that no matter what the stakes are we’re comfortable in those high pressure situations and we feel like we can beat anybody” said Feifs.

Vermont will face the Seawolves again in the America East semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. As the two-seed Vermont will be the home team in Thursday’s matchup. The game will be played on UMBC’s campus since the Retrievers are the No. 1 seed.