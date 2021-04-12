UVM men’s lacrosse breaks back into Inside Lacrosse top 20

Vermont men’s lacrosse only had to spend one week on the outside looking in.

The Catamounts returned to the Inside Lacrosse media poll top 20 this week after another dominant win against UMass Lowell on Saturday.

UVM comes in at No. 20, setting up an intriguing matchup with now-No. 19 UAlbany. The Great Danes took down UMBC on Saturday to drop the Retrievers out of the top 20. Vermont handled UAlbany on March 13, and will get home field for the rematch.

Fellow America East foe Stony Brook clocks in at No. 18 in the top 20, one spot lower than last week.

Vermont will battle UAlbany at Virtue Field on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m.