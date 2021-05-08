UVM men’s lacrosse captures first-ever America East crown

It took three straight trips to the conference finals and three matchups against UAlbany this season, but the Catamounts are finally America East champions.

Vermont scored two goals in a five-second span to close the half with an 8-7 lead, and UVM took that momentum to a 15-10 win over the Great Danes to earn its first America East tournament title in program history.

“We’ve been waiting two years for this moment,” UVM junior midfielder Thomas McConvey said. “We kept that feeling we felt in the locker room at Stony Brook two years ago bottled up.”

McConvey is referring to UVM’s heartbreaking finals loss to UMBC in 2019, when the Cats fell to the Retrievers in the final minute and were outscored 8-3 in the second half.

“We’ve really had to mature since that time,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “I think we were able to execute in all the phases that we needed to to win against a really good team, so it definitely gives me a better perspective moving forward, but we’re still very hungry. We still have a lot of work to do with our program and we’re not satisfied with just a conference championship.”

Vermont will find out who it faces in its first ever NCAA tournament appearance when the NCAA selection show begins on Sunday, May 9 at 9 p.m. You can watch the selection show live on ESPNU.